Affordable Care Act

1M Got Left Out of Coverage in FL

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published September 16, 2013 at 11:36 AM EDT
An unintended coverage gap in the Affordable Care Act will leave nearly 1 million low-income Floridians unable to obtain health insurance when the federal Marketplace opens Oct. 1, according to consumer group Families USA.  The gap was created when the Florida House refused to accept federal funds for Medicaid expansion -- a decision left up to the states by the Supreme Court’s ruling in June 2012. The Orlando Sentinel calls it a new kind of “doughnut hole”: earning too much for Medicaid, but earning too little to qualify for tax credits through the Marketplace. 

