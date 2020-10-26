Families USA

-
A different health care issue has emerged for Democrats, in sync with the party's pitch to workers and middle-class voters ahead of next year's…
After undergoing surgery for severe scoliosis, Susan Sexauer was left with a 21-inch incision and a 12-month recovery.But the 52-year-old Tampa resident…
Most Americans who hold individual health policies that don’t meet requirements under the Affordable Care Act for 2014 could get better plans with…
An unintended coverage gap in the Affordable Care Act will leave nearly 1 million low-income Floridians unable to obtain health insurance when the federal…
The nonprofit Enroll America wants to encourage uninsured Americans to sign up for the exchanges when the time comes. Though the group has support across industries and from the Health and Human Services secretary, it's still been hit by congressional controversy.
Four dozen community health centers in Florida are eligible to share $8 million in federal grants to become enrollment centers for uninsured people who…
More than 1.7 million Floridians will qualify for health insurance premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, according to a national consulting…
Florida would gain more than 70,000 jobs and almost $9 billion in added economic activity by the third year if the state decides to expand Medicaid,…