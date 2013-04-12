© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

At the Capitol: Health Plan Impact

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published April 12, 2013 at 12:39 PM EDT
The capitol buildings in Tallahassee

In a budget amendment, Republican leaders in the House dialed back raises for state workers so there would be money for a health plan unveiled on Thursday by Rep. Richard Corcoran, the Miami Herald reports. Lowering the raise to $1,000 could save the state about $40 million. Rep. Mike Fasano, a Republican, joined Democrats in voting against the lower amount. 

Gov. Rick Scott, who eventually came around to support Medicaid expansion, is not supporting Florida Health Choices Plus, the alternative plan that House Republicans presented. As Health News Florida reported on Thursday, the House plan would cover 115,000 disabled adults and parents of minor children, leaving out most of those under the poverty level who are uninsured. Scott slammed the proposal, which would cost state taxpayers $237 million and would not accept federal funds, the Associated Press reports.

Affordable Care Act, Florida Legislature, Florida Health Choices Plus, Gov. Rick Scott, Medicaid expansion
