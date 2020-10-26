Florida Health Choices Plus

-
State Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Jacksonville, says the debate over how exactly to implement the Affordable Care Act in Florida is far from over. "There's going…
By a 71 to 45 vote, the Florida House of Representatives on Friday passed its own health plan, which relies on state money and bypasses more than $50…
State Rep. Mike Fasano, a longtime Republican legislator from New Port Richey, pleaded with his GOP colleagues to vote for the Senate's "bipartisan plan"…
Two future Speakers of the House -- who will control some campaign contributions for other House members in upcoming elections -- had a dinner for…
The proposal that even its sponsor now calls the "Teeny Weeny Bean Plan" may be on its last legs.Sen. Aaron Bean's small-budget plan for some of Florida's…
State Sen. Joe Negron's Healthy Florida plan, which would use federal funds to cover low-income uninsured, has run into a wall:the Florida House. Rather…
State Rep. Mike Fasano of Pasco County went through the math of the House's health plan and showed how any family poor enough to qualify for it would be…
In a budget amendment, Republican leaders in the House dialed back raises for state workers so there would be money for a health plan unveiled on Thursday…