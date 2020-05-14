© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

MacDill Air Force Base Will Honor Tampa Bay Health Workers With A Flyover

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published May 14, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT

Planes from MacDill Air Force Base will fly over a dozen Tampa Bay area hospitals on Friday to pay tribute to health care workers fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Two of MacDill's KC-135 Stratotankers, known as “gas stations in the sky” for their ability to refuel other aircraft midair, will do the flyover.

The KC-135s were originally scheduled to launch from MacDill around 10:30 a.m., but that has been pushed up to 9:30 a.m. due to the chance for inclement weather.

They will head south toward the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.  After a short delay, the formation will head back north along the bay, turn south and follow I-75 to Sarasota, and then turn north through St Petersburg before returning to the base over downtown.

Col. Benjamin Robins, Vice Commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing, said it's a way to give back to the health workers who are keeping people safe and helping MacDill in its mission.

"This community goes out of their way to honor our sacrifices, and it's our chance to display our gratitude to those that are protecting this community from this horrible virus," he said.

"They're courageous service in and around the community each day directly enables the Air Force and all the other services so we can go out and defend our country, and we just want to honor them for that."

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF Public Media And Health News Florida

Members of the 6 th Air Refueling Wing will be joined by a reserve team from the 927th Air Refueling Wing, which has deployed some medical workers to aid coronavirus hotspots such as New York.

“We have around 20 Reserve Citizen Airmen currently deployed in the fight against COVID-19,” said Col. Douglas Stouffer, 927th Air Refueling Wing Commander. “This flight is a way to honor all health care workers and first responders and remind them we are all in this together.”

These are the hospitals they’ll fly over:

  • Tampa General Hospital (first and last stop)
  • Brandon Regional Hospital
  • Riverview Regional Hospital
  • South Bay Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • St Anthony’s Hospital  
  • St. Petersburg General Hospital                                      
  • Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
  • Largo Medical Center
  • Children’s Medical Center
  • Tampa General, Westchase
  • University of South Florida


WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

These are the dozen hospitals the planes will fly over.
MacDill Air Force Base /
These are the dozen hospitals the planes will fly over.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

CoronavirusCOVID-19MacDill Air Force Base
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
Related Content