© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida COVID-19 Cases Exceed 43,000; Sarasota County Reports Largest Daily Increase

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lisa Peakes
Published May 14, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
Thursday, the state recorded 43,210 cases of COVID-19. In the Tampa Bay area, Sarasota County saw the largest daily increase in new cases since the pandemic began with 47. The highest daily increase before that was 23, on April 1.
Thursday, the state recorded 43,210 cases of COVID-19. In the Tampa Bay area, Sarasota County saw the largest daily increase in new cases since the pandemic began with 47. The highest daily increase before that was 23, on April 1.

Florida COVID-19 cases have passed 43,000.

As of Thursday, 43,210 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 808 people since Wednesday.

Health officials reported 145 of the new cases are in the Tampa Bay area.

Sarasota County saw the largest increase in new cases in the region, with 47. It is the largest daily increase for the county since the outbreak began. The previous high was 23 new cases, on April 1.

Statewide, 1,875 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus; an increase of 48 since Wednesday.

The Department of Health confirmed eight deaths in the Tampa Bay region Thursday:

  • In Hillsborough County - A 75-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman.
  • In Manatee County - Two men, ages 90 and 85, and a 73-year-old woman.
  • In Pinellas County - Two women, ages 59 and 89.
  • In Polk County – A 92-year-old woman.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14:  

  • Hillsborough: 1,530 (1,476 local, 54 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 962 (919 local, 43 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 813 (809 local, 4 non-resident)
  • Polk: 698 (688 local, 10 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 487 (471 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)
  • Pasco: 308 (298 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)
  • Hernando: 104 (98 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 14: 808 / 48
  • May 13: 479 / 48
  • May 12: 941 / 44
  • May 11: 386 / 14
  • May 10: 595 / 6
  • May 9: 802 / 46
  • May 8: 371 / 69
  • May 7: 826 / 61
  • May 6: 563 / 68
  • May 5: 542 / 72
  • May 4: 819 / 20
  • May 3: 615 / 15
  • May 2: 735 / 50
  • May 1: 1,038 / 46


WU SF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at 

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

CoronavirusCOVID-19
Lisa Peakes
Lisa Peakes is the local host of NPR's  All Things Considered on WUSF 89.7.
See stories by Lisa Peakes
Related Content