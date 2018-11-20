Florida Cities Hit By Massacre Get $1 Million Art Grant

The Florida cities hardest hit by February's high school massacre are receiving a $1 million grant to create artwork aimed at community healing.

Bloomberg Philanthropies announced Tuesday that it is making the grant to Parkland and Coral Springs for their project, "Inspiring Community Healing After Gun Violence: The Power of Art." Five artists and teams will create temporary projects for public display. Community workshops and talks will discuss using art for emotional healing.

Most of the 17 students and teachers killed in the Feb. 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting were from the cities.

The charity was founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who started the news agency bearing his surname. He has been an outspoken supporter of groups whose goal is to decrease gun violence.

