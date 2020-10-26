-
Disruptions to everyday life caused by the coronavirus pandemic are putting a strain on veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. Some are seeking...
Coronavirus-induced isolation means many couples are spending a lot more time together. Psychologists Julie and John Gottman offer advice on dealing with "pressure-cooker" moments.
Therapists who work with autistic children in the Medicaid system are having problems getting required state credentials, according to providers. The...
The Florida cities hardest hit by February's high school massacre are receiving a $1 million grant to create artwork aimed at community healing.Bloomberg…
Flotation therapy continues making waves in Jacksonville as a third center prepares to open, this one in a former law office in Riverside.
After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, English teacher Sarah Lerner was displaced from her classroom. Now she’s going back.
Reporting on a mass shooting or a mass casualty event presents a unique challenge to reporters and newsrooms. Journalists have to deal with the emotional…
Unnecessary treatment of breast cancer and other diseases is pervasive. Overtreatment adds enormous costs to the health care system and, at times, burdens patients with needless suffering.
Role-playing games like "Dungeons and Dragons" have risen in popularity in recent years, even being featured on hit shows like Netflix's "Stranger…
Why is it so hard to connect people with therapists? Insurance bureaucracy cuts both ways, it turns out. Patients have trouble finding therapists in networks. And therapists have trouble joining them.