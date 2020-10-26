-
Thursday is World Mental Health Day. It's recognized by the World Health Organization as a day to talk about mental health awareness, education, and to...
The Florida cities hardest hit by February's high school massacre are receiving a $1 million grant to create artwork aimed at community healing.Bloomberg…
If you're travelling through Miami International Airport, you might notice a few new travelers.The airport this week announced a new therapy dog program,…
It's a typical Saturday afternoon at North Regional Broward College Library. Logan McGuire, 6, picks a book and sits down to read. He has an audience...
The Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting is getting a therapy dog to help students who need emotional support.River, a…
Governor Rick Scott has signed a bill into law seeking to make it easier for more abuse victims to testify in court through the use of therapy dogs.
A bill is headed to Gov. Rick Scott that would allow the use of "therapy" and "facility" dogs in courts to help provide support for children who testify…
Hillsborough County’s court is going to the dogs - and not just any dog. Tibet, a Labrador-golden retriever mix, will be the first facility dog in…