Florida Chamber Targets 'PreJudgment' Legislation

A perennial battle between the business lobby and trial attorneys is heating up in the Florida Senate.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Greg Steube of Sarasota is sponsoring a measure to increase interest charges awarded plaintiffs in personal injury and wrongful death suits.

Chamber executive vice president David Hart insists businesses would face more pressure to settle claims.

“There’s sort of this chilling effect on you which just pushes you. One more straw on the camel’s back, to say the heck with it, I’m going to make this problem go away, and just pay it, even if I’m not guilty of anything.”

Steube chairs Senate Judiciary and the measure just cleared his committee. A House version has yet to be heard.

