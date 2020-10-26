-
Despite the high numbers of cases, most of the world's population is still vulnerable to getting infected and this pandemic is far from over, the WHO's head of emergencies Dr. Michael Ryan says.
In a speech to the U.N. General Assembly, the president once again sought to blame China for the COVID-19 pandemic and called on Beijing to be punished for its handling of the disease.
Multiple studies now confirm earlier research: Dexamethasone and hydrocortisone, drugs that reduce an immune system's overreaction, can help reduce deaths of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
A Trump administration spokesman says Washington will continue to engage the rest of the world in vaccine development but won't be "constrained" by the "corrupt" World Health Organization.
The World Health Organization's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says he fears that without global cooperation ensuring equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, some countries could resort to hoarding.
Vaccine candidates are in advanced clinical trials, and WHO's director-general expresses hope they will be effective. But until then, he said, the world is reliant on "the basics" of disease control.
After 239 scientists raised concerns about transmission by aerosolized particles, the World Health Organization has issued a brief on the topic — and called for more research.
"How is it difficult for humans to unite and fight a common enemy that is killing people indiscriminately?" WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asks.
In a letter to the U.N., the president said the United States will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization effective July 6, 2021. He was met with a barrage of criticism.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Josh Santarpia, an associate professor of pathology and microbiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, about airborne transmission of the coronavirus.