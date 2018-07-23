Franklin County Makes Progress For Displaced Families

Credit Franklin County Sheriffs Office / facebook A controlled burn turned wildfire that, a month ago, burned down over 30 houses.

By the end of the week, all of the families displaced by last month’s fire in Eastpoint, Florida will be in housing.

Franklin County is working to set up the last of the trailers that will serve as temporary housing for families that lost their homes in the fire. Over 30 families were displaced last month when a prescribed burn in Eastpoint went out of control. Franklin’s Promise Coalition Director, Joe Taylor, says they’ve made a lot of progress, but they’re still working to get all of the people in housing.

“All of the lots that the people wanted cleared, the debris has been removed. We’ve reestablished all of the electrical poles. A combination of permanent mobile homes and travel trailers are going into place today and hopefully folks will all have a roof over their heads by this coming Friday, and we think it’s achievable.”

Taylor says Franklin’s Promise alone has raised over $200,000 but is still looking for monetary donations that will go towards rehoming people permanently.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.