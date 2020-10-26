-
Facilities are reopening at a slower pace than many civilian health systems, but the VA recently started to expand in-person care.
Veterans hospitals across Florida are understaffed and the Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute says the pressures the coronavirus pandemic has put on the…
A bill that would create a Florida system parallel to the existing federal Veterans Health Administration passed its first committee hearing Tuesday. It...
Florida VA hospitals will be part of a national audit looking into claims that veterans have died waiting for care, The Tampa Tribune reports.Every…
Virtual visits will be the norm at the state’s newest VA Medical Center. Leaders from the Veterans Health Administration National Simulation Center in…