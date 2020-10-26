veteran health care

-
The City of Jacksonville is joining with four other Northeast Florida counties to try to safeguard military veterans against suicide. Federal statistics...
A one-day, free dental clinic for military veterans will open its doors Friday to provide urgent care from root canals to tooth fillings. And there are...
More services opened this week at the new Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona.Outpatient surgery and eight endoscopy suites opened at the…
Florida Republican Rep. Jeff Miller, chairman of the U.S. House Veterans Affairs Committee, is sponsoring a bill that would speed up the firing process…