Orlando VA Gets One Step Closer To Opening Lake Nona Hospital

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published January 11, 2016 at 8:12 AM EST
The Orlando VA Medical Center opened eight surgical suites this week.

More services opened this week at the new Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona.

Outpatient surgery and eight endoscopy suites opened at the $665-million-dollar hospital.

“We opened our surgery services here in Lake Nona,” Strickler said. “That’s a core function for us to look to open the bed tower and emergency department and fully activate the medical center today.”

The VA plans to open 134 patient beds and an emergency room in a few weeks. The Orlando VA still has more than 400 open jobs.

The VA is offering multiple specialties, like orthopedic surgery, vascular surgery and plastic surgery. The Central Florida area has more than 100,000 veterans.

-- Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
