Orlando VA Gets One Step Closer To Opening Lake Nona Hospital

More services opened this week at the new Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona.

Outpatient surgery and eight endoscopy suites opened at the $665-million-dollar hospital.

“We opened our surgery services here in Lake Nona,” Strickler said. “That’s a core function for us to look to open the bed tower and emergency department and fully activate the medical center today.”

The VA plans to open 134 patient beds and an emergency room in a few weeks. The Orlando VA still has more than 400 open jobs.

The VA is offering multiple specialties, like orthopedic surgery, vascular surgery and plastic surgery. The Central Florida area has more than 100,000 veterans.

