unlicensed practice

-
Malachi Love-Robinson had all the trappings of a medical practice — an office, a lab coat and stethoscope.What he didn't have, authorities say, was a…
-
The owner of Barry's Vitamins & Herbs in Boca Raton had promised to stop using the words “doctor” and the title of “Dr.” in his store and on his website,…
-
A West Palm Beach doctor faces new charges that he botched cosmetic surgeries and allowed unlicensed employees to perform procedures.Another 46 former…
-
Three people have been charged in connection to botched, unlicensed treatment given at a West Palm Beach cosmetic surgery center, the South Florida Sun…
-
The cosmetic surgeon was out when the patient called with a complication. So his sister, who worked as the office manager, decided to do the procedure…
-
Alisa Jaffe of Boca Raton makes a living as a financial advisor. At 49, she’s a sensible, savvy woman. But four years ago, when she felt bone-tired all…