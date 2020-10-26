-
John McDonough, an advanced practice registered nurse, has for years identified as a “nurse anesthesiologist,” and he tells his patients the same. Now he…
Jacksonville mental health providers want to make sure there are enough clinicians, so they're donating nearly $1 million to the University of North...
At the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, engineering and physical therapy students are converting drivable toy cars from store shelves into…
Allen Tilley, retired professor of the University of North Florida, believes government leaders aren’t doing enough long-term planning to prepare for...
Florida State University football fans who go to the game this weekend can bring their guns — if they have a concealed weapons permit and they keep them…