U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

-
Fort Lauderdale and Broward County were named in the top 'largely suburban' communities in the country last year for the number of people experiencing...
-
On Friday, Miami will honor the lives of homeless people lost died this year due to violence, drug use, and health complications at the National...
-
Edna House is parting her daughter’s hair into small neat triangle ponytails while the three-year old watches cartoons inside their apartment. The pair...
-
Federal officials are recognizing health insurer Florida Blue for its significant improvements in addressing the childhood obesity epidemic.Earlier this…