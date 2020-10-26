U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention

-
The number of deaths has been slowly ticking down, but remains well above the totals seen in the early months of the pandemic. More than 175,000 in the U.S. have now died, according to the CDC.
-
Home renovations can kick up dangerous dust from lead-based paint. A new report finds the Environmental Protection Agency is not adequately enforcing rules meant to protect kids from lead exposure.
-
Seven babies have been born in Florida with birth defects linked to the Zika virus.The Orlando Sentinel reports that State Surgeon General Dr. Celeste…
-
There are 26 travel-related Zika cases in Florida, according to the latest information from the Florida Department of Health.Central Florida is now up to…