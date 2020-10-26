-
The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is offering a free prevention program for people who are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
According to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , more than 29 million people in the United States have diabetes –...
New guidelines say weight-loss surgery should become a more routine treatment option for diabetes, even for some patients who are mildly obese.Obesity and…
A body of evidence suggests artificial sweeteners — most often consumed in diet drinks — could raise the risk of weight gain and type 2 diabetes. Some researchers think that artificial sugar may confuse the body.
A fresh study looks at what happens after people change their meat-eating habits. Those who upped their intake — about 3.5 servings more per week — saw their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes during four years of follow-up increase by almost 50 percent.
The top medical researcher in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs works at Tampa’s James A. Haley VA Hospital. Dr. Robert Farese won the 2012 William
The FDA has approved a new drug that would treat Type 2 diabetes in a different way, by flushing insulin out of the body in urine, the New York Times…