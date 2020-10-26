-
It's hard for humans to check algorithms that computers devise on their own. But these artificial intelligence systems are already moving from the lab toward doctors' offices.
-
On Wednesday, world leaders made history by holding the first-ever high level meeting at the U.N. General Assembly focused on tuberculosis, which kills more people each year than HIV.
-
A University of Central Florida researcher has found several chemical extracts in sea sponges that might treat patients with a dormant form of…
-
A development company that acquired the site of the former A.G. Holley state tuberculosis hospital last year in Palm Beach County wants a $1.29 million…
-
A possible case of tuberculosis at Pinellas Park High School has prompted free testing for students, teachers and staff who may have had close contact…
-
The former director of the Duval County Health Department says severe budget cuts and decisions made at the state level can be blamed for some of the…
-
The Duval County Health Department has been quietly working on problems listed in a scathing, year-old audit that never was formally released to the…
-
Ten related cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, have been reported in Okaloosa County, the Northwest Florida Daily News reports. Three isolated cases…
-
Officials with the Hillsborough County Health Department confirmed that a University of South Florida student has tuberculosis, the Tampa Bay Times…
-
Tampa Police have found a homeless woman who left Tampa General Hospital this past weekend before she had learned that she has tuberculosis. The Tampa Bay