CDC report shows a rise in TB cases, including a 26% increase among young children

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says there were 202 cases of tuberculosis in children ages 4 and younger in 2022, up from 160 the year before.

That’s a 26 percent increase, according to the report dated March 24.

In a news release, the CDC says cases in that age group are usually the result of recent transmission rather than reactivation of a longstanding latent infection.

Overall, the CDC reports that 8,300 cases of TB were identified, a 5 percent increase from 2021.

Although there was a case increase, the numbers did not return to pre-COVID levels, the report says. Health officials attributed that to delayed or missed diagnoses in 2020, following a substantial 20% decline that year.

The new data signal a rebound in cases and with considerable increases among the 4-and-younger group, the Hispanic, Latino, African American and Asian population, and people who are incarcerated.

Certain medical conditions and geographic locations contribute to disparities, the CDC says.

