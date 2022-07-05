Top Stories

-
Abortion pills and other services are legal in Florida despite the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. But state law makes it harder to access them than in some other states.
-
The Food and Drug Administration will have to decide the exact recipe, but a combination shot is expected that adds protection against a version of the omicron variant to the original vaccine.
-
Health officials advise residents not to let their guards down when it comes to infection control as the flu is still more prevalent in the community than it typically is over the summer.