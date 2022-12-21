Mark Kreidler - KFF Health News
-
Physical therapists left the field en masse during the pandemic, even as demand skyrocketed. While universities try to boost training programs, patients seeking relief from debilitating pain are left to wait.
-
A Venice health system charged a woman for a shoulder replacement she didn't need and hadn't received. She didn't receive the care, but she did receive the bill — and some medical records of a stranger.
-
People who rely on plug-in health devices or medicine that requires refrigeration are scrambling to find ways to avoid potentially life-threatening disruptions now and in future fire season shutdowns.