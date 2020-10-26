-
State Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Rockledge, wants to define vaping products with tobacco products, a move that would allow electronic cigarettes to be lumped…
-
A new “ State of Tobacco Control ” report from the American Lung Association concludes there has been a 78 percent increase in high school e-cigarette...
-
A new report from the American Lung Association shows how Florida stacks up when it comes to reducing tobacco use.
-
E-cigarette use among young people in Florida spiked over the past year, according to data released by Tobacco Free Florida.The rate of e-cigarette use…
-
Flagler College in St. Augustine is the latest Florida campus that is going 100 percent smoke and tobacco free.
-
Smoking rates in Florida have dropped in general but in some communities, the drop is happening much more slowly than in the rest of the state.
-
As part of Tobacco Free Florida Week, the Florida Department of Health is encouraging residents to ‘kick the habit’ by focusing on the ‘cost of smoking,...
-
In 2015, smoking among adults in Florida dropped to 15.8 percent, the lowest it has ever been. State health officials are celebrating the decline and...
-
Fewer people are smoking now than ever before.Tobacco Free Florida, which was created a decade ago, can take some credit for that.There are now 451,000…
-
Floridians who want to kick the smoking habit now have even easier access to free nicotine-replacement therapy through the Tobacco Free Florida program.