Flagler College Is Going Smoke Free On August 1

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Cyd Hoskinson
Published June 18, 2018 at 4:12 PM EDT
Flagler College's Ponce De Leon Hall.
Flagler College's Ponce De Leon Hall.

Flagler College in St. Augustine is the latest Florida campus that is going 100 percent smoke and tobacco free.

Starting August 1 Flagler College will ban everything related to smoking and tobacco, including cigarettes, loose-leaf and chewing tobacco and e-cigerettes.

The school plans to provide smoking cessation and nicotine replacement therapy in the fall to help folks break the habit.

More than 60 of the state’s colleges and universities are designated smoke-free campuses According to Tobacco Free Florida.

Other area campuses that are smoke free include Edward Waters College, Florida State College at Jacksonville and the University of North Florida.

