texting while driving ban

“Enforcement time” has come for motorists caught texting and driving by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
Florida drivers now must put down their cell phones anytime they are in a school or work zone or they could eventually get a $60 ticket. State Rep....
The number of crashes caused by distracted drivers is growing. Last year in Florida more than 50,000 accidents resulted from drivers who weren’t focused...
State Rep. Emily Slosberg appeared Tuesday night at a Boca Raton City Council meeting as she tries to build local-government support for the Legislature…
Concerns about privacy are behind an amendment that drastically weakened a ban on texting while driving -- which passed Wednesday in the House -- and…