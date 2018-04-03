Distracted Driving On The Rise In Florida

The number of crashes caused by distracted drivers is growing. Last year in Florida more than 50,000 accidents resulted from drivers who weren’t focused on the road.

The greatest number of crashes is caused by young adults—people who are 20-to-29 years-old. Florida Highway Patrol Captain Tom Pikul says crashes in that age group are often linked to technology use.

“They grew up with technology and its harder for them to put down the phone and pay attention to what they’re doing on the roadway. And we want to stress that it is a violation to drive and text,” Pikul says.

Texting while driving is a secondary offense, meaning a person cannot be pulled over for it. But they can be ticketed for it if they’re pulled over for another violation. Lawmakers considered a measure this legislative session to make texting while driving a primary offense. The bill passed in the House, but stalled in the Senate.

In Leon County last year, officials attributed more than 900 crashes to distracted driving. April is distracted driving awareness month.

