Florida drivers now must put down their cell phones anytime they are in a school or work zone or they could eventually get a $60 ticket. State Rep....
Law-enforcement officers could pull over motorists they see texting and driving, under a measure approved Tuesday by the House despite concerns the change…
The number of crashes caused by distracted drivers is growing. Last year in Florida more than 50,000 accidents resulted from drivers who weren’t focused...
A bipartisan group of lawmakers embarked Tuesday on a road that has resulted in a dead end in the past: getting the House and Senate to make texting...
Senseless and tragic shootings occurred near Tampa and in West Palm Beach on Monday. In one, a retired police officer irked over a fellow moviegoer’s…
Starting Oct. 1, it will be against the law to drive and text in the state of Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reports. But some lawmakers are worried drivers…
Systems that turn a driver's speech into text are the most distracting. Drivers in a University of Utah test experienced a kind of inattention blindness that mean they sometimes overlooked potential hazards.
Concerns about privacy are behind an amendment that drastically weakened a ban on texting while driving -- which passed Wednesday in the House -- and…