Seeking Help for Teens Who Self-Harm

When a teenager harms himself or herself intentionally, it can leave a parent bewildered- sending them on a determined trajectory to find out why. There are more and more cases of teen self-harm coming to light with some studies showing as many as three million Americans engaging in some form of self-injury including cutting, burning or striking themselves to the point of soft tissue damage.

Tuesday at 1 p.m. on Gulf Coast Live, Karen Bucker with t he David Lawrence Center in Naples talks about what drives teens to engage in self-harm.

We’ll also talk with Adrienne Prescott, a mother who learned her daughter was hurting herself. She’ll talk about how she came to understand why her daughter was hurting herself, and how parents dealing with teens who self-harm.

