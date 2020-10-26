-
Joaquin Lopez had emergency gallbladder surgery after rushing to an ER last year. He has been haggling with Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis over what…
-
With frustration growing among Americans who are being charged exorbitant prices for medical treatment, a bipartisan group of senators Tuesday unveiled a…
-
Prepare to joust over bills with hospitals, medical providers and insurers. You can win by being smart and assertive and acting before a test or treatment is administered.
-
Because of a new law, Florida patients won’t have to pay for medical care by doctors outside their insurance network if the service was performed at an...
-
Florida lawmakers Friday approved measures that would expand the drug-prescribing powers of advanced registered nurse practitioners and address a…
-
With the support of doctors and small businesses, the Florida House has unanimously passed a bill that would clear the way for "direct primary care”…
-
With Republican leaders pushing for major changes in the health-care system, the House will take up a series of high-profile health issues during a floor…
-
With supporters saying they are seeking to protect patients from surprise expenses, the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday approved a bill that…
-
A consumer health measure aimed at protecting insured patients from surprise bills was filed Thursday by state Sen. Rene Garcia, R-Hialeah. Senate Bill…
-
Florida legislators have been grappling with the problem of balance billing—also known as “surprise billing”—and now the Center for Medicare and...