At issue were FDA regulations that required women seeking medication abortion to pick up the prescribed pills in person at a clinic. Doctors had cited the risk of exposing patients to the coronavirus.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up an appeal by a Broward County nursing home whose license was revoked after residents died following…
Chief Justice John Roberts joins the court's four liberals, citing the adherence to precedent, to invalidate a law that required abortion providers to have hospital admitting privileges.
A case that raised questions about whether Florida has a medical-malpractice insurance “crisis” has been dropped, according to a document filed late…
A Supreme Court case in March will test the new five-member conservative majority. If justices strike federal abortion protections, look for a state-by-state quilt of abortion "deserts" and "havens."
Pointing to a “narrow timeframe” for meeting petition-signature requirements, backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to allow recreational...
Both sides say they want the high court to quickly weigh in on a case that could invalidate the federal health law. Whatever the court decides will likely have consequences in 2020 elections.
A South Florida appeals court Wednesday upheld the constitutionality of a cap on damages in medical-malpractice cases tied to an arbitration system. A…
The justices seemed sympathetic to $12 billion in insurance firms' claims. The Affordable Care Act promised to partially reimburse insurers if they lost money due to people's preexisting conditions.
Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Thursday ordered an average 7.5 percent reduction in workers’ compensation insurance rates effective Jan.…