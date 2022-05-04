Abortions are on the decline, so far, in Florida this year, according to state data

A controversial leak of a Supreme Court draft opiinon on Roe v. Wade comes at a time when abortions are declining in Florida.

The Agency for Health Care Administration recorded 79,811 abortions statewide last year, a 6.6% increase from 2020.

But the pace this year is significantly slower. AHCA records show 16,623 abortions in 2022, which would be a 38% drop if the trend continued through the year.



An overwhelming majority of the abortions in Florida are elective, according to ACHA records. That's immediately followed by abortions for social and economic reasons.

Though abortions in the state increased by less than 7% in 2021, the number of cases due to social and economic reasons increased 11.2%.

ACHA, citing privacy concerns, notes that counties with fewer than 20 abortions are included in the statewide numbers, but not in the county-by-county breakdown.

Monday night, Politico reported the contents of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationally, and allow states to create their own laws on abortion.

A Florida law banning most abortions after 15 weeks will take effect July 1, The law also calls for additional data and information on the type of abortions provided in the state — whether surgical or medication-induced — as well as the medications prescribed during the procedure.

A majority of listeners calling WJCT's First Coast Connect in Jacksonville expressed dismay at what the draft opinion could mean. But others, including a person who identified herself as Heather, applauded the move.

“I, for one, am thrilled that the Supreme Court is doing this,” Heather said. “It’s been a long time coming. It reverts the power back to the states. If you don’t like it, change your state. Move to a different state.”

Another First Coast Connect caller, who identified herself as Jennifer, said Roe v. Wade did not go far enough.

“That decision was great, and it helped a lot of people for a long time, but it’s actually not sufficient to protect the rights that we really need to have,” Jennifer said. “I think that abortion access and other health care decisions should be protected in law, not just in the courts.”

