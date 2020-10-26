-
Infectious disease specialists debate whether it's better to give the strongest antibiotics all at once for drug-resistant germs or save the most innovative medicines for use as a last resort.
Infections with Clostridium difficile can be difficult to treat and life-threatening. Once a problem seen mainly in health care facilities, the infections are now occurring often in the community.
For the first time, the World Health Organization has released a list of 12 bacteria that "pose the greatest threat to human health" because of their antibiotic resistance.
In the wake of a CDC alarm about a drug-resistant bacteria called CRE, Florida nursing homes are gearing up to fight it. Since 2008, the South Florida…
The CDC is sounding alarm bells over the rise of a drug-resistant “superbug” in hospitals across the country; only six states require hospitals to report…