Sudden Infant Death

-
Babies in Native American and Alaska Native families are at higher risk of sudden unexplained infant death, despite years of effort to reduce the toll. African-American families also face higher risk.
-
Unsafe sleep is the number one cause of child deaths in Florida. That’s prompted an ongoing state campaign to prevent such deaths. And, one...
-
Infants should sleep in the same room as their parents for the first six months of their lives, and ideally, the entire first year. That's a key recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
-
More than 100 babies died in Florida last year as a result of unsafe sleep practices. It was the leading cause of preventable infant death in the…