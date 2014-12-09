Sleep Dangers Target of DCF Campaign

More than 100 babies died in Florida last year as a result of unsafe sleep practices. It was the leading cause of preventable infant death in the state.

This holiday season, Florida’s Department of Children and Families is teaming with Healthy Families Florida, asking residents to consider donating a “SleepSack” to families in need. Sleep sacks are designed to never cover a baby’s face while it rests.

A sleep sack is much safer for babies than using loose blankets that are designed for older children and adults, said DCF press secretary Michelle Glady. Right now, more than half of babies are put to bed using traditional blankets or comforters.

“Blankets cause a suffocation hazard, and unsafe sleep practices are a leading cause of infant death in our state,” she said. “So, it’s a priority of ours at the department to promote safe sleep practices.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that babies sleep alone, on their backs and in a crib. Also, along with removing blankets, parents should take pillows, stuffed animals and bumper pads out of the cribs.

For more information about the $10 sleep sacks, visit www.MyFLFamilies.com/safesleep.