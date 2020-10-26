-
Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees on Monday said to reduce the risk of new coronavirus cases, teachers and students should stay home if they feel…
At Tradewinds Middle School in Greenacres, the spindly leaves of endangered native Florida orchids peek out from where the baby plants are carefully...
Public schools across Florida must have a policy in place by the end of the year allowing students to use medical marijuana on campus, or they will risk…
Children with a depressed parent do worse in school than peers, a study finds. But other research shows that early diagnosis and treatment can help turn that around for the whole family.
There's growing concern about the risks of concussions in young athletes. For years, high school coaches have had to take courses on the dangers of...
The Florida Department of Health is kicking off a series of events across the state where students can get immunizations needed for school – for free.In…
Twelve teams of students from eight Florida universities recently faced off at the Second Annual State of Florida Healthcare Innovation Competition to...