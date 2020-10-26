-
The Florida Supreme Court is ready to wade into a dispute between State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and a major Jacksonville hospital about contracts…
The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments May 4 in a dispute between State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and a major Jacksonville hospital about…
An appeals court Wednesday rejected an attempt by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company to gather a variety of information about how much a Palm…
In a case stemming from charges for personal-injury protection claims, an appeals court Monday said a Jacksonville hospital does not have to turn over…
Sarasota chiropractor Gary Kompothecras, who built a chain of car-crash clinics into a multimillion-dollar empire, has filed a libel suit over a Bloomberg…
Insurance giant State Farm has filed a federal lawsuit against chiropractor Gary Kompothecras and his 1-800-Ask-Gary doctor-lawyer referral service, the…
State Farm could get a multimillion-dollar settlement from an orthopedic surgery center and its employees for their role in an alleged scheme involving a…