A batch of bad of synthetic marijuana, also known as Spice, sent at least nine people to hospitals in Florida.The Gainesville Sun reports officials in…
Spice-related emergency medical calls in Tampa climbed from 17 in February to 130 in April and 183 in March, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Meanwhile,…
Law enforcement note a growing presence of synthetic marijuana in the Tampa Bay area and the nasty side effects — seizures and psychotic episodes — that…
A Florida man faces child neglect charges after police say a 3-year-old girl in his care ingested synthetic marijuana.In a news release, Pinellas County…
Outlawing more than a dozen cannabinoids — chemicals concocted in labs and sprayed on leaves to create this risky street drug — hasn't stopped the problem. Chemists just make new versions.
After a weekend scare, in which more than two dozen people were treated at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, the threat from a bad batch of…
It appears that state and federal laws criminalizing the sale of “bath salts” -- while not perfect -- are working. The number of overdoses on the…