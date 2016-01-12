© 2020 Health News Florida
Man Faces Charges After Girl Eats Synthetic Marijuana

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published January 12, 2016 at 7:55 AM EST
A Florida man faces child neglect charges after police say a 3-year-old girl in his care ingested synthetic marijuana.

In a news release, Pinellas County Sheriff's officials announced they arrested 45-year-old Christopher Lee Clark on Sunday.

Investigators say Clark bought synthetic marijuana, also known as street spice, and had it in his pocket. At some point on Saturday evening the child took the spice from the man's pocket and ate it.

According to the news release, the child became increasingly ill overnight and by Sunday morning was lethargic and unresponsive. Clark called 911 and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He told investigators he knew the child had ingested the spice.

Clark remains in the Pinellas County Jail. It's unclear whether he's hired an attorney.

