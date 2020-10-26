-
Cost increases for both old and new diabetes drugs are forcing many patients to scramble to pay for them.
The $1,000 pill for a liver-wasting viral infection that made headlines last year is no longer the favorite of patients and doctors.The new leading pill…
After several years of modest increases, American spending on medications is projected to shoot up by 12 percent this year, pushing the nation’s drug bill…
In the past year, new hepatitis C drugs that promise higher cure rates and fewer side effects have given hope to millions who are living with the…
Alejandro Galvis of Aventura, a medical technologist and student in clinical research administration, writes about the outsized power of the…
Florida Medicaid officials have decided to give an extra payment to managed-care plans to cover the unexpected cost of a new treatment for a common viral…
(Editor's note: This article contains two corrections.)Florida's Medicaid agency has set up guidelines for use of hepatitis C drugs that will limit their…
A panel that makes decisions about which drugs Florida Medicaid should cover has added the new hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which costs over $80,000 for one…
A new drug hailed as a breakthrough against hepatitis C comes at a price that puts treatment out of reach for most who need the medication -- $84,000 for…
New treatments for hepatitis C that cost at least $66,000 to $84,000 may work better than older drugs, but their cost undermines their value to the health…