Defendants in South Florida nursing school scam await sentencing

Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding students at a Fort Lauderdale nursing school now await sentencing.

The group sold fake degrees to thousands of students across South Florida, Texas and New York. In a Fort Lauderdale federal court last week, they pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

The illicit network of nursing school operators, based in South Florida, illegally charged each student between $10,000 for a licensed practical nurse degree and $17,000 for a registered nurse diploma — without requiring proper training.

Their sentencing hearing is slated for Nov. 30. Each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.

A sixth defendant is still awaiting trial.