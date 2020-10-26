-
Researchers culled through more than 200 million tweets discussing the virus since January and found that about 45% were sent by accounts that behave more like computerized robots than humans.
The Miami-Dade County Public Schools police force has investigated two dozen threats against schools and arrested six people in connection with those...
If your child has a cellphone, odds are they spent a good part of their summer making videos on an app called TikTok or messaging their friends on...
A new study shows a rise in depression and stress among young people parallels the growth in smartphone and social media use.
The company said ads and other content containing false information about vaccines will be pulled from the platform and accounts that persist in disseminating discredited opinions will be disabled.
A Florida International University assistant professor of psychology is working to find ways to combat non-consensual porn, or sexually graphic images...
The dating app now says it will stop sharing the information after acknowledging two companies it hired to analyze usage had access to encrypted forms of the data.
Bad behavior at Naval Hospital Jacksonville that surfaced in social media posts this week prompted emergency action Wednesday at military medical...
It's not clear whether spending a lot of time on Facebook, Snapchat or Instagram leads to social isolation, or whether the lonely seek solace in social media.
After ProPublica identified dozens of cases of dehumanizing photos posted on social media sites, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services unveiled a plan to increase oversight.