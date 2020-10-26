-
The South Florida United States Attorney’s Office announced 124 charges against South Florida doctors, nurses and other licensed medical professionals...
-
Florida would require additional background screening for operators of controversial recovery residences known as “sober homes,” under a bill that cleared…
-
The Reflections treatment center looked like just the place for Michelle Holley's youngest daughter to kick heroin. Instead, as with dozens of other…
-
In South Florida, people with health insurance are the target of "body brokers" who can earn lucrative kickbacks — $500 per week — for referring vulnerable patients to centers that bilk insurers.
-
Some local and state officials in South Florida are calling for more regulation of addiction recovery residences to help combat insurance scams.
-
A new law to better control sober living homes in the Sunshine State goes into effect Saturday.
-
A crackdown on sober home corruption took a big step forward on Wednesday after House members unanimously voted to pass a bill strengthening the state's…
-
Changes to how Florida regulates the private system of addiction treatment in the state could help stop patient abuse and exploitation. That’s the...
-
The federal government is giving cities some new guidance on how far they can go in regulating sober homes.The Departments of Justice and Housing and...
-
A new law could be in the works to regulate so-called “sober homes” in Florida. At a meeting attended by hundreds of residents in Lake Worth, Assistant...