-
A Leon County circuit judge has rejected a request for a temporary injunction in a dispute involving a Medicaid contract to provide care to HIV and AIDS…
-
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story has been updated to clarify that policies held by Simply Healthcare Inc. were not affected by the data…
-
By the looks of this photograph, one would think Mike Fernandez and Earvin "Magic" Johnson have known each other for years. When they greeted each...
-
Many Medicare Advantage Plans, including Coral Gables-based Simply Healthcare, have begun looking for ways to cut costs, and for some that means directly…
-
The multimillionaire leader of a Miami health equity firm will serve as finance co-chair of Gov. Rick Scott’s re-election campaign, according to the…