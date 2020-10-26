sexually transmitted diseases

-
Military health officials say troops are engaging in more high-risk sexual behavior, and part of the reason might be the popularity of smartphone dating...
-
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an alarming spike in STD cases. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with David Harvey of the National Coalition of STD Directors.
-
Although they account for half of all new sexually transmitted infections, most young people between the ages of 15 and 25 have never been tested for…
-
Commissioners in Palm Beach County have agreed to lower the fee for sexually transmitted disease tests from $159 to $58, according to the South Florida…
-
April is Sexually Transmitted Disease Awareness Month. Friday, April 17 was STD Awareness Day in Hillsborough County. To mark the occasion, the...
-
In Florida and many other states, you are required by law to tell your partner you have a sexually transmitted disease before having intercourse. But as…