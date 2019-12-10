© 2020 Health News Florida
Former Baptist Doctor Sued Following Exam Room Incident, Arrest

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Dan Scanlan - The Florida Times-Union
Published December 10, 2019 at 3:02 PM EST
Om Parkash Kapoor
Om Parkash Kapoor

A patient who said a now-former doctor at Baptist Infectious Disease Consultants exposed himself and masturbated during a 2017 visit is suing both for damages, according to a new lawsuit.

WJCT News partner The Florida Times-Union reports a 49-year-old doctor who used to work at Baptist Medical Center has been sued by a patient who said he was sexually assaulted during a 2017 medical exam, according to the lawsuit filed Nov. 31.

The 12-page lawsuit, filed by attorney Grant Kuvin, also includes Baptist Infectious Disease Consultants at 820 Prudential Drive and seeks damages in excess of $15,000 for negligent hiring, supervision and retention of the doctor as well as inflicting emotional distress on the victim.

The doctor, Om Parkash Kapoor, was arrested Dec. 20, 2017, on charges of exposure of sexual organs and battery, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

An expanded version of this story is at Jacksonville.com.

