The Florida Department of Law Enforcement wants to revise a law further cracking down on sex offenders that was slated to take effect a couple months...
Florida Department of Corrections’ probation officers will be working with law enforcement across the state Monday to ensure sex offenders are not...
Part of the plan to reform Florida’s child-welfare system would update the financial and accountability rules for the organizations that provide…
Doctors, psychologists and other mental-health experts who serve as expert witnesses in sexual predator cases have charged Florida taxpayers more than $26…
Florida has more than its share of characters, and Miami New Times writes about one of them: Reno Yohai, a 66-year-old convicted child molester, who lives…
A multi-part investigation by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reveals that the law meant to protect the public from the most dangerous sexual offenders is…
A registered sex offender has been arrested in connection with the killing of an 8-year-old Jacksonville girl, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Authorities…
Legal restrictions on where registered sex offenders can live often lead to homelessness, but Miracle Village offers an alternative. As the South Florida…