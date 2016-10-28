For Halloween, Fla. Probation Officers To Ensure Sex Offenders Don't Interact With Kids

Credit MGN Online

Florida Department of Corrections’ probation officers will be working with law enforcement across the state Monday to ensure sex offenders are not interacting with kids this Halloween.

On October 31, sex offenders under felony supervision will be subject to surprise visits, frequent residence monitoring, and increasing surveillance at motels and treatment facilities.

Florida Department of Corrections officials say they’ve also given sex offenders “strict instructions.”

That includes not giving out Halloween candy or other treats, turning off porch lights and closing blinds, as well as not dressing up in costume or putting decorations outside.

Violators will face immediate arrest.

