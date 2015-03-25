Orlando to Get $75M Senior Health Complex

Dr. Phillips Charity announced today it will build a senior housing and health care complex in southwest Orlando.

Orlando Health will operate a physician practice on site, including primary care and specialists oncology, cardiology, orthopedics and geriatrics. Seniors can live in 180 assisted or independent living apartments. The entire complex is expected to cost $75 million dollars.

Ken Robinson, president of Dr. Phillips Charities, says the physician practice will open next year, and the senior housing will open in 2017.

Both will be a mile and a half from Orlando Health’s Dr. Phillips Hospital. Check here to download the announcement with more details.



Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a part of Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.