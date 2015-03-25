© 2020 Health News Florida
Orlando to Get $75M Senior Health Complex

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published March 25, 2015 at 9:09 AM EDT
Dr. Phillips Charity announced today it will build a senior housing and health care complex in southwest Orlando.

Orlando Health will operate a physician practice on site, including primary care and specialists oncology, cardiology, orthopedics and geriatrics. Seniors can live in 180 assisted or independent living apartments. The entire complex is expected to cost $75 million dollars.

Ken Robinson, president of Dr. Phillips Charities, says the physician practice will open next year, and the senior housing will open in 2017.

Both will be a mile and a half from Orlando Health’s Dr. Phillips Hospital. Check here to download the announcement with more details.
 

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a part of Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
